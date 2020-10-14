 Skip to main content
Box: Orchard Farm 12, Wright City 9
12345678RHE
Orchard Farm1000140612152
Wright City10112013900

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Orchard Farm3-91-763/5149/12
Wright City8-144-4164/14165/14

Orchard FarmABRHRBI2B3BHR
Anale Rao (#1, OF, Jr.)6320000
Nicole Voigt (#11, C, Sr.)4324101
Avery Zenke (#6, IF, So.)4230000
Rylan Steinhoff (#24, OF, Fr.)4222000
Gabby Doza (#15, IF, Sr.)3110000
Grace Fortuna (#8, OF, Sr.)4100000
Lauren Poggemoeller (#20, IF, Sr.)4030000
Amelia Miller (#3, OF, So.)1012000
Faith Mitchell (#12, P, Fr.)4012000

Wright City
Individual stats Have not been reported.

