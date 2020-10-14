Box: Orchard Farm 12, Wright City 9

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|R
|H
|E
|Orchard Farm
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|0
|6
|12
|15
|2
|Wright City
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|3
|9
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Orchard Farm
|3-9
|1-7
|63/5
|149/12
|Wright City
|8-14
|4-4
|164/14
|165/14
|Orchard Farm
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Anale Rao (#1, OF, Jr.)
|6
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Nicole Voigt (#11, C, Sr.)
|4
|3
|2
|4
|1
|0
|1
|Avery Zenke (#6, IF, So.)
|4
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rylan Steinhoff (#24, OF, Fr.)
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Gabby Doza (#15, IF, Sr.)
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Grace Fortuna (#8, OF, Sr.)
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lauren Poggemoeller (#20, IF, Sr.)
|4
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Amelia Miller (#3, OF, So.)
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Faith Mitchell (#12, P, Fr.)
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Wright City
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
