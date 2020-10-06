Box: Orchard Farm 18, Westminster 17

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|R
|H
|E
|Westminster
|5
|3
|0
|2
|4
|3
|17
|0
|0
|Orchard Farm
|0
|6
|1
|3
|1
|7
|18
|16
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Westminster
|0-5
|0-1
|41/8
|57/11
|Orchard Farm
|2-9
|1-7
|51/10
|140/28
|Westminster
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Orchard Farm
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Avery Zenke (#6, IF, So.)
|5
|3
|3
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Alyssa Ousley (#21, IF, Fr.)
|5
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Gabby Doza (#15, IF, Sr.)
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Nicole Voigt (#11, C, Sr.)
|5
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Faith Mitchell (#12, P, Fr.)
|4
|2
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Rylan Steinhoff (#24, OF, Fr.)
|4
|2
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|Anale Rao (#1, OF, Jr.)
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Grace Fortuna (#8, OF, Sr.)
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Lauren Poggemoeller (#20, IF, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
