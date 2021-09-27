 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Orchard Farm 21, Parkway Central 20
0 comments

Box: Orchard Farm 21, Parkway Central 20

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
1234567RHE
Parkway Central110214022000
Orchard Farm4510326212211

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Parkway Central1-130-359/4143/10
Orchard Farm6-61-4122/9103/7

Parkway Central
Individual stats Have not been reported.

Orchard FarmABRHRBI2B3BHR
Rylan Steinhoff (So.)6532000
Avery Zenke (Jr.)6447111
Anale Rao (Sr.)5420100
Hailey Hunter6344100
Ellie Busch5221000
Faith Mitchell (So.)5133200
Roxy Dinkins5121000
Abby Busch (Jr.)4110000
Amelia Miller (Jr.)4011000

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ten Hochman: The significance of 16 — Cardinals' win streak ties the 1884 UA St. Louis Maroons (the who?)​

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Softball - Fall

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 9/211. Eureka (15-1) was idle.2. Summit (18-1) def. Northwest Cedar Hill (9-9), 11-0.3. Marquette (15-6) was idle.4. Wa…

Softball - Fall

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 9/251. Eureka (17-1) was idle.2. Summit (19-1) was idle.3. Marquette (17-7) was idle.4. Washington (15-5) vs. Lafayette…

Softball - Fall

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 9/231. Eureka (16-1) was idle.2. Summit (19-1) def. Borgia (5-8), 12-2.3. Marquette (16-7) lost to Lafayette (12-7), 5-…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News