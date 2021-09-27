Box: Orchard Farm 21, Parkway Central 20

|1
|Parkway Central
|11
|0
|2
|1
|4
|0
|2
|20
|0
|0
|Orchard Farm
|4
|5
|1
|0
|3
|2
|6
|21
|22
|11
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Parkway Central
|1-13
|0-3
|59/4
|143/10
|Orchard Farm
|6-6
|1-4
|122/9
|103/7
|Parkway Central
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Orchard Farm
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Rylan Steinhoff (So.)
|6
|5
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Avery Zenke (Jr.)
|6
|4
|4
|7
|1
|1
|1
|Anale Rao (Sr.)
|5
|4
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Hailey Hunter
|6
|3
|4
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Ellie Busch
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Faith Mitchell (So.)
|5
|1
|3
|3
|2
|0
|0
|Roxy Dinkins
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Abby Busch (Jr.)
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Amelia Miller (Jr.)
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
