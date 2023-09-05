|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|R
|H
|E
|Hermann
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Owensville
|5
|1
|0
|2
|2
|10
|8
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Hermann
|0-3
|0-1
|2/1
|37/12
|Owensville
|1-5
|1-1
|20/7
|56/19
|Hermann
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Owensville
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Emma Daniels (#7, Sr.)
|3
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Clara Julius (#2, So.)
|3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Hannah Keeney (#20, Fr.)
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kate Blankenship (#24, Sr.)
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Bailee Dare (#12, Jr.)
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Claire Oswalt (#3, So.)
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0