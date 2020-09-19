Box: Owensville 12, New Haven 6

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|R
|H
|E
|New Haven
|0
|0
|2
|0
|4
|6
|0
|0
|Owensville
|4
|3
|5
|0
|0
|12
|12
|3
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|New Haven
|4-5
|2-2
|44/5
|68/8
|Owensville
|9-5
|3-1
|85/9
|60/7
|New Haven
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Owensville
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Anna Finley (#9, SS, Jr.)
|3
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Addison Wright (#2, P, Jr.)
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Paige Bossaller (#10, 2nd, Sr.)
|3
|2
|3
|5
|1
|0
|0
|Haile Boyer (#1, C, Sr.)
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Kaitlyn Nelson (#5, OF, Sr.)
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Alyssa Belloir (#6, OF, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Leah Reed (#13, UT, Jr.)
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Emma Daniels (#7, 3rd, Fr.)
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
