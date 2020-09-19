 Skip to main content
Box: Owensville 12, New Haven 6
Box: Owensville 12, New Haven 6

12345RHE
New Haven00204600
Owensville4350012123

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
New Haven4-52-244/568/8
Owensville9-53-185/960/7

New Haven
Individual stats Have not been reported.

OwensvilleABRHRBI2B3BHR
Anna Finley (#9, SS, Jr.)3333000
Addison Wright (#2, P, Jr.)1311010
Paige Bossaller (#10, 2nd, Sr.)3235100
Haile Boyer (#1, C, Sr.)4210100
Kaitlyn Nelson (#5, OF, Sr.)4120000
Alyssa Belloir (#6, OF, Sr.)2100000
Leah Reed (#13, UT, Jr.)1012000
Emma Daniels (#7, 3rd, Fr.)2010000

