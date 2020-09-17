 Skip to main content
Box: Owensville 12, St. James 0
0 comments

  • 0
12345RHE
St. James00000021
Owensville004441200

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
St. James1-60-331/474/11
Owensville8-53-173/1054/8

St. JamesABRHRBI2B3BHR
Alyson Bullock (#3, OF, Jr.)2010100
Karen Goodin (#14, IF, Fr.)2010000

Owensville
Individual stats Have not been reported.

