 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Owensville 4, Pacific 3
0 comments

Box: Owensville 4, Pacific 3

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
1234567RHE
Pacific2001000381
Owensville0010030400

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Pacific5-74-166/671/6
Owensville12-65-1112/971/6

PacificABRHRBI2B3BHR
Bella Walker (#11, Jr.)3120000
Olivia Walker (#18, Sr.)4110000
Jaylynn Miller (#13, Fr.)3100000
Molly Prichard (#22, So.)3011000
Trinity Brandhorst (#8, Fr.)3011000
Shelby Kelemen (#15, Jr.)3010000
Brooklynn Kittrell (#7, Fr.)3010000
Briauna Swinford (#1, Fr.)3011000

Owensville
Individual stats Have not been reported.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports