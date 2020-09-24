Box: Owensville 4, Pacific 3

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|R
|H
|E
|Pacific
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|8
|1
|Owensville
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|4
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Pacific
|5-7
|4-1
|66/6
|71/6
|Owensville
|12-6
|5-1
|112/9
|71/6
|Pacific
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Bella Walker (#11, Jr.)
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Olivia Walker (#18, Sr.)
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jaylynn Miller (#13, Fr.)
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Molly Prichard (#22, So.)
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Trinity Brandhorst (#8, Fr.)
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Shelby Kelemen (#15, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Brooklynn Kittrell (#7, Fr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Briauna Swinford (#1, Fr.)
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Owensville
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.