Box: Owensville 5, St. James 3

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|R
|H
|E
|St. James
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|3
|0
|Owensville
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|5
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|St. James
|2-8
|2-2
|56/6
|96/10
|Owensville
|3-12
|2-2
|44/4
|162/16
|St. James
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Karen Goodin (#4, IF, Jr.)
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Alexus Freeman (#11, P, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jacey Spurgeon (#10, OF, Sr.)
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Martiera Curtis (#16, IF, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Sarah Rector (#27, OF, So.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Owensville
|Individual stats Have not been reported.