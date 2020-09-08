 Skip to main content
Box: Owensville 9, Union 1
Box: Owensville 9, Union 1

RHE
Union100
Owensville9112

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Union0-10-11/19/9
Owensville4-31-029/2932/32

Union
Individual stats Have not been reported.

OwensvilleABRHRBI2B3BHR
Anna Finley (#9, SS, Jr.)3221000
Emma Daniels (#7, 3rd, Fr.)3211000
Haile Boyer (#1, C, Sr.)4122100
Addison Wright (#2, P, Jr.)4122100
Gabby Bunners (#14, 1st, Sr.)3111100
Alyssa Belloir (#6, OF, Sr.)2100000
Paige Loyd (#4, OF, Jr.)2100000
Paige Bossaller (#10, 2nd, Sr.)4021000
Kaitlyn Nelson (#5, OF, Sr.)2011000

