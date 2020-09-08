Box: Owensville 9, Union 1

|R
|H
|E
|Union
|1
|0
|0
|Owensville
|9
|11
|2
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Union
|0-1
|0-1
|1/1
|9/9
|Owensville
|4-3
|1-0
|29/29
|32/32
|Union
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Owensville
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Anna Finley (#9, SS, Jr.)
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Emma Daniels (#7, 3rd, Fr.)
|3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Haile Boyer (#1, C, Sr.)
|4
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Addison Wright (#2, P, Jr.)
|4
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Gabby Bunners (#14, 1st, Sr.)
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Alyssa Belloir (#6, OF, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Paige Loyd (#4, OF, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Paige Bossaller (#10, 2nd, Sr.)
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Kaitlyn Nelson (#5, OF, Sr.)
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
