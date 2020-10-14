 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Pacific 6, Union 2
0 comments

Box: Pacific 6, Union 2

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
RHE
Union200
Pacific6101

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Union3-152-471/4197/11
Pacific8-124-286/5137/8

Union
Individual stats Have not been reported.

PacificABRHRBI2B3BHR
Briauna Swinford (#1, Fr.)3220000
Olivia Walker (#18, Sr.)3121100
Shelby Kelemen (#15, Jr.)3121100
Trinity Brandhorst (#8, Fr.)4110000
Bella Walker (#11, Jr.)3100000
Brooklynn Kittrell (#7, Fr.)3022100
Molly Prichard (#22, So.)3011000

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports