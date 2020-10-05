 Skip to main content
Box: Parkway Central 8, Westminster 6
1234567RHE
Westminster00101046124
Parkway Central00512008102

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Westminster0-40-124/639/10
Parkway Central1-30-215/432/8

WestminsterABRHRBI2B3BHR
Nicki Mabry (#14)4200000
Molly Kate Bugh (#10)4131200
Gabby Merrifield (#9)4122000
Hope Linam (#22)4111000
Savvy Duncan (#7)0100000
Marty Briner (#4)4031000
Emily Griege (#21)4021000
Kennedy Pearson (#28)3010100

Parkway CentralABRHRBI2B3BHR
Kyndall Jesse (#7, 3B, Fr.)2221000
Alexis Chapman (#16, SS, So.)4210000
Prisha Nigam (#2, 2B, Fr.)4121000
Rylie Perry (#4, P, Sr.)3122100
Brooke Phelan (#1, OF, Sr.)2100000
Maddie Holthaus (#24, 1B, Sr.)4100000
Elisa Dohrmann (#21, OF, Jr.)4011100
Maggie Schaumburg (#32, P, So.)3010000
Kendall Dees (#25, C, Sr.)4011000

