Box: Parkway Central 8, Westminster 6

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|R
|H
|E
|Westminster
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|4
|6
|12
|4
|Parkway Central
|0
|0
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|8
|10
|2
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Westminster
|0-4
|0-1
|24/6
|39/10
|Parkway Central
|1-3
|0-2
|15/4
|32/8
|Westminster
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Nicki Mabry (#14)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Molly Kate Bugh (#10)
|4
|1
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|Gabby Merrifield (#9)
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Hope Linam (#22)
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Savvy Duncan (#7)
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Marty Briner (#4)
|4
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Emily Griege (#21)
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Kennedy Pearson (#28)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Parkway Central
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Kyndall Jesse (#7, 3B, Fr.)
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Alexis Chapman (#16, SS, So.)
|4
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Prisha Nigam (#2, 2B, Fr.)
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Rylie Perry (#4, P, Sr.)
|3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Brooke Phelan (#1, OF, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Maddie Holthaus (#24, 1B, Sr.)
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Elisa Dohrmann (#21, OF, Jr.)
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Maggie Schaumburg (#32, P, So.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kendall Dees (#25, C, Sr.)
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
