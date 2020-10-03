 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Parkway North 15, Lutheran South 6
0 comments

Box: Parkway North 15, Lutheran South 6

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
1234567RHE
Parkway North00564001500
Lutheran South00060006120

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Parkway North2-30-031/619/4
Lutheran South3-11-032/629/6

Parkway North
Individual stats Have not been reported.

Lutheran SouthABRHRBI2B3BHR
Lexi Filkins (#55, 1B, So.)4132000
Erin Acheson (#6, P, Jr.)4121000
Hannah Kramer (#33, C, Jr.)4120100
Lindy French (#8, SS, Fr.)4121000
Maggie Huebner (#11, 2B, Jr.)4110000
Lindsey Maness (#10, RF, Sr.)4100000
Taylor Lorenz (#30, 3B, Fr.)3011000
Laney Montgomery (#3, LF, Fr.)3011000

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Softball - Fall

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 9/281. Washington (12-4) is idle.2. Fort Zumwalt West (11-3) vs. Francis Howell Central (11-9), 4:15 p.m (postponed).3.…

Softball - Fall

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 9/301. Washington (13-4) vs. Borgia (6-5), 4:30 p.m.2. Fort Zumwalt West (11-4) is idle.3. Troy Buchanan (10-3) is idle…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports