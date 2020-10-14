 Skip to main content
Box: Parkway North 2, Parkway Central 1
Box: Parkway North 2, Parkway Central 1

12345678RHE
Parkway Central10000000161
Parkway North10000001200

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Parkway Central2-71-330/356/6
Parkway North9-50-0108/1256/6

Parkway CentralABRHRBI2B3BHR
Prisha Nigam (#2, 2B, Fr.)3100000
Elisa Dohrmann (#21, OF, Jr.)3020000
Rylie Perry (#4, P, Sr.)4010000
Alexis Chapman (#16, SS, So.)3010000
Maddie Holthaus (#24, 1B, Sr.)3010000
Kendall Dees (#25, C, Sr.)4011100

Parkway North
Individual stats Have not been reported.

