Box: Parkway North 2, Parkway Central 1

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|R
|H
|E
|Parkway Central
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|1
|Parkway North
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Parkway Central
|2-7
|1-3
|30/3
|56/6
|Parkway North
|9-5
|0-0
|108/12
|56/6
|Parkway Central
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Prisha Nigam (#2, 2B, Fr.)
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Elisa Dohrmann (#21, OF, Jr.)
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rylie Perry (#4, P, Sr.)
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Alexis Chapman (#16, SS, So.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Maddie Holthaus (#24, 1B, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kendall Dees (#25, C, Sr.)
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Parkway North
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
