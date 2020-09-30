Box: Parkway South 1, Parkway Central 0

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|R
|H
|E
|Parkway Central
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Parkway South
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Parkway Central
|0-2
|0-1
|4/2
|15/8
|Parkway South
|2-1
|0-1
|9/4
|3/2
|Parkway Central
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Parkway South
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Ashley Ware (#3, P, So.)
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Emma Bovaconti (#6, C, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
