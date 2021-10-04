Box: Parkway South 10, Lindbergh 4

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|R
|H
|E
|Parkway South
|0
|5
|0
|3
|2
|0
|0
|10
|17
|1
|Lindbergh
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Parkway South
|18-7
|1-4
|195/8
|101/4
|Lindbergh
|9-13
|4-1
|151/6
|186/7
|Parkway South
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Emma Vlasich (#1, OF, Sr.)
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Lauren Bacon (#3, C, Fr.)
|5
|2
|1
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Phoebe Murphy (#7, 2B, Jr.)
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Mariclaire Sabados (#6, 1B)
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Abby Burkhalter (#14, 1B, Sr.)
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kiera Reilly (#5, SS, Jr.)
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Madison Klein (#23, 3B, Sr.)
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ashley Ware (#13, P, Jr.)
|4
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Lindbergh
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
Tags
