Box: Parkway South 10, Lindbergh 4
1234567RHE
Parkway South050320010171
Lindbergh0001300400

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Parkway South18-71-4195/8101/4
Lindbergh9-134-1151/6186/7

Parkway SouthABRHRBI2B3BHR
Emma Vlasich (#1, OF, Sr.)3331000
Lauren Bacon (#3, C, Fr.)5213010
Phoebe Murphy (#7, 2B, Jr.)5131000
Mariclaire Sabados (#6, 1B)5122000
Abby Burkhalter (#14, 1B, Sr.)4120000
Kiera Reilly (#5, SS, Jr.)4120000
Madison Klein (#23, 3B, Sr.)5110000
Ashley Ware (#13, P, Jr.)4031000

Lindbergh
Individual stats Have not been reported.

