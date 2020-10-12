 Skip to main content
Box: Parkway South 11, Cor Jesu 1
Box: Parkway South 11, Cor Jesu 1

123456RHE
Cor Jesu000100100
Parkway South21005311122

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Cor Jesu1-70-225/389/11
Parkway South7-41-257/742/5

Cor Jesu
Individual stats Have not been reported.

Parkway SouthABRHRBI2B3BHR
Illaria Quezada (#13, OF, Jr.)4232100
Abby Burkhalter (#14, 1B, Jr.)3220000
Julia Lopanec (#9, OF, Sr.)2200000
Ashley Ware (#3, P, So.)5132110
Phoebe Murphy (#7, 2B, So.)4133000
Emma Bovaconti (#6, C, Sr.)2113001
Lia Wright (#15)0100000
Emma Vlasich (#1, OF, Jr.)4100000

Tags

