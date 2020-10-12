Box: Parkway South 11, Cor Jesu 1

|1
|R
|H
|E
|Cor Jesu
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Parkway South
|2
|1
|0
|0
|5
|3
|11
|12
|2
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Cor Jesu
|1-7
|0-2
|25/3
|89/11
|Parkway South
|7-4
|1-2
|57/7
|42/5
|Cor Jesu
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Parkway South
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Illaria Quezada (#13, OF, Jr.)
|4
|2
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Abby Burkhalter (#14, 1B, Jr.)
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Julia Lopanec (#9, OF, Sr.)
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ashley Ware (#3, P, So.)
|5
|1
|3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Phoebe Murphy (#7, 2B, So.)
|4
|1
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Emma Bovaconti (#6, C, Sr.)
|2
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Lia Wright (#15)
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Emma Vlasich (#1, OF, Jr.)
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
