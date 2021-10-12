Box: Parkway South 11, Northwest Cedar Hill 1

|R
|H
|E
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|1
|4
|0
|Parkway South
|11
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|17-14
|6-1
|218/7
|186/6
|Parkway South
|20-8
|2-4
|221/7
|110/4
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Alexi Sanchez (#17, Sr.)
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Lily Consolino (#12)
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Reagan Shelton (#11)
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Parkway South
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
