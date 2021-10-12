 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Parkway South 11, Northwest Cedar Hill 1
0 comments

Box: Parkway South 11, Northwest Cedar Hill 1

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
RHE
Northwest Cedar Hill140
Parkway South1100

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Northwest Cedar Hill17-146-1218/7186/6
Parkway South20-82-4221/7110/4

Northwest Cedar HillABRHRBI2B3BHR
Alexi Sanchez (#17, Sr.)3120100
Lily Consolino (#12)3011100
Reagan Shelton (#11)2010000

Parkway South
Individual stats Have not been reported.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Cardinals pitchers' report cards for 2021

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Softball - Fall

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 10/51. Eureka (20-1) def. Marquette (21-8), 8-1.2. Washington (22-5) def. Francis Howell North (15-9), 5-0.3. Summit (2…

Softball - Fall

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 10/71. Eureka (22-1) def. Sullivan (19-7), 11-8.2. Washington (24-5) def. Fort Zumwalt East (8-11), 10-0.3. Summit (25-…

Softball - Fall

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 10/101. Eureka (24-1) was idle.2. Washington (25-5) was idle.3. Summit (25-2) was idle.4. Marquette (23-8) was idle.5. …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News