Box: Parkway South 11, Seckman 1

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|R
|H
|E
|Parkway South
|6
|0
|0
|0
|5
|11
|12
|1
|Seckman
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Parkway South
|5-2
|1-2
|37/5
|15/2
|Seckman
|10-11
|0-3
|159/23
|148/21
|Parkway South
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Madison Klein (#23, 3B, Jr.)
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Emma Bovaconti (#6, C, Sr.)
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Natalie Archer (#4, SS, Sr.)
|3
|2
|2
|5
|0
|0
|1
|Emma Vlasich (#1, OF, Jr.)
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Phoebe Murphy (#7, 2B, So.)
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Illaria Quezada (#13, OF, Jr.)
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ashley Ware (#3, P, So.)
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Abby Burkhalter (#14, 1B, Jr.)
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Julia Lopanec (#9, OF, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Seckman
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.