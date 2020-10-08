 Skip to main content
Box: Parkway South 11, Seckman 1
Box: Parkway South 11, Seckman 1

12345RHE
Parkway South6000511121
Seckman00010100

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Parkway South5-21-237/515/2
Seckman10-110-3159/23148/21

Parkway SouthABRHRBI2B3BHR
Madison Klein (#23, 3B, Jr.)3221001
Emma Bovaconti (#6, C, Sr.)4221000
Natalie Archer (#4, SS, Sr.)3225001
Emma Vlasich (#1, OF, Jr.)2210000
Phoebe Murphy (#7, 2B, So.)1110000
Illaria Quezada (#13, OF, Jr.)2111000
Ashley Ware (#3, P, So.)3111000
Abby Burkhalter (#14, 1B, Jr.)4011000
Julia Lopanec (#9, OF, Sr.)3010100

Seckman
Individual stats Have not been reported.

Sports