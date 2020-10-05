Box: Parkway South 12, Lindbergh 2

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|R
|H
|E
|Lindbergh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Parkway South
|2
|0
|6
|2
|2
|12
|14
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Lindbergh
|2-4
|0-1
|38/6
|47/8
|Parkway South
|4-2
|0-2
|26/4
|14/2
|Lindbergh
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Parkway South
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Natalie Archer (#4, SS, Sr.)
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ashley Ware (#3, P, So.)
|4
|2
|3
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Emma Vlasich (#1, OF, Jr.)
|4
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Abby Burkhalter (#14, 1B, Jr.)
|3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Madison Klein (#23, 3B, Jr.)
|2
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Emma Bovaconti (#6, C, Sr.)
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Illaria Quezada (#13, OF, Jr.)
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Aubrie Marian (#21, C, Fr.)
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Julia Lopanec (#9, OF, Sr.)
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
