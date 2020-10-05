 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Parkway South 12, Lindbergh 2
0 comments

Box: Parkway South 12, Lindbergh 2

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
12345RHE
Lindbergh00002200
Parkway South2062212140

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Lindbergh2-40-138/647/8
Parkway South4-20-226/414/2

Lindbergh
Individual stats Have not been reported.

Parkway SouthABRHRBI2B3BHR
Natalie Archer (#4, SS, Sr.)1310000
Ashley Ware (#3, P, So.)4233001
Emma Vlasich (#1, OF, Jr.)4231000
Abby Burkhalter (#14, 1B, Jr.)3122100
Madison Klein (#23, 3B, Jr.)2122000
Emma Bovaconti (#6, C, Sr.)3110100
Illaria Quezada (#13, OF, Jr.)2112000
Aubrie Marian (#21, C, Fr.)0100000
Julia Lopanec (#9, OF, Sr.)2011000

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Softball - Fall

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 9/301. Washington (13-4) vs. Borgia (6-5), 4:30 p.m.2. Fort Zumwalt West (11-4) is idle.3. Troy Buchanan (10-3) is idle…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports