Box: Parkway South 12, Parkway North 1
Box: Parkway South 12, Parkway North 1

123456RHE
Parkway South25000512100
Parkway North000100100

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Parkway South17-71-4185/897/4
Parkway North12-53-0136/679/3

Parkway SouthABRHRBI2B3BHR
Ashley Ware (#13, P, Jr.)4235001
Mariclaire Sabados (#6, 1B)3221000
Lauren Bacon (#3, C, Fr.)4211000
Kiera Reilly (#5, SS, Jr.)2200000
Madison Klein (#23, 3B, Sr.)2200000
Phoebe Murphy (#7, 2B, Jr.)4123001
Abby Burkhalter (#14, 1B, Sr.)4111000
Hilary Jumps (#2, OF, So.)2011000

Parkway North
Individual stats Have not been reported.

