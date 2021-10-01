Box: Parkway South 12, Parkway North 1

|1
|Parkway South
|2
|5
|0
|0
|0
|5
|12
|10
|0
|Parkway North
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Parkway South
|17-7
|1-4
|185/8
|97/4
|Parkway North
|12-5
|3-0
|136/6
|79/3
|Parkway South
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Ashley Ware (#13, P, Jr.)
|4
|2
|3
|5
|0
|0
|1
|Mariclaire Sabados (#6, 1B)
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Lauren Bacon (#3, C, Fr.)
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Kiera Reilly (#5, SS, Jr.)
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Madison Klein (#23, 3B, Sr.)
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Phoebe Murphy (#7, 2B, Jr.)
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Abby Burkhalter (#14, 1B, Sr.)
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Hilary Jumps (#2, OF, So.)
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Parkway North
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
