 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Parkway South 15, Bayless 0
0 comments

Box: Parkway South 15, Bayless 0

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
123RHE
Bayless000000
Parkway South311115100

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Bayless2-21-133/840/10
Parkway South10-31-1101/2549/12

Bayless
Individual stats Have not been reported.

Parkway SouthABRHRBI2B3BHR
Emma Vlasich (#1, OF, Sr.)3321010
Kiera Reilly (#5, SS, Jr.)2221100
Abigail Matthews (#4, OF, Sr.)2210000
Illaria Quezada (#11, OF, Sr.)1214001
Phoebe Murphy (#7, 2B, Jr.)3211000
Hope Drake (#22, C, Sr.)3111000
Lucy Drinkard (#8, INF, Sr.)3111000
Madison Klein (#23, 3B, Sr.)1112000
Abby Burkhalter (#14, 1B, Sr.)2101000

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

High School Athletes of the Week: Sept. 16, 2021

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Softball - Fall

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 9/111. Marquette (9-3) def. Francis Howell Central (10-4), 12-4.2. Summit (10-0) was idle.3. Troy Buchanan (7-5) was id…

Softball - Fall

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 9/131. Summit (13-0) def. Webster Groves (6-6), 10-0.2. Eureka (12-1) was idle.3. Marquette (11-3) def. Fox (11-5), 10-…

Softball - Fall

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 9/141. Summit (13-0) was idle.2. Eureka (12-1) at Francis Howell (5-6), 4:15 p.m.3. Marquette (11-3) was idle.4. Washin…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News