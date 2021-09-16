Box: Parkway South 15, Bayless 0

|1
|2
|3
|R
|H
|E
|Bayless
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Parkway South
|3
|11
|1
|15
|10
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Bayless
|2-2
|1-1
|33/8
|40/10
|Parkway South
|10-3
|1-1
|101/25
|49/12
|Bayless
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Parkway South
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Emma Vlasich (#1, OF, Sr.)
|3
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Kiera Reilly (#5, SS, Jr.)
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Abigail Matthews (#4, OF, Sr.)
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Illaria Quezada (#11, OF, Sr.)
|1
|2
|1
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Phoebe Murphy (#7, 2B, Jr.)
|3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Hope Drake (#22, C, Sr.)
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Lucy Drinkard (#8, INF, Sr.)
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Madison Klein (#23, 3B, Sr.)
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Abby Burkhalter (#14, 1B, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
