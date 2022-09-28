Box: Parkway South 15, Francis Howell North 0

|1
|2
|3
|4
|R
|H
|E
|Francis Howell North
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Parkway South
|5
|0
|8
|2
|15
|17
|0
People are also reading…
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Francis Howell North
|2-19
|0-8
|66/3
|195/9
|Parkway South
|13-10
|0-2
|127/6
|93/4
|Francis Howell North
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Parkway South
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Elle Haston (#23, INF, So.)
|4
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Mariclaire Sabados (#6, 1b)
|3
|2
|3
|5
|0
|0
|1
|Ashley Ware (#8, P, Sr.)
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Phoebe Murphy (#7, 2b, Sr.)
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Lauren Bacon (#3, OF, So.)
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Hilary Jumps (#2, OF, Jr.)
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Kiera Reilly (#5, SS, Sr.)
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Aubrie Marian (#15, C, Jr.)
|3
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0