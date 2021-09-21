Box: Parkway South 15, Parkway Central 0

|1
|2
|3
|4
|R
|H
|E
|Parkway South
|2
|4
|4
|5
|15
|15
|0
|Parkway Central
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Parkway South
|11-4
|1-2
|119/8
|53/4
|Parkway Central
|1-10
|0-2
|37/2
|105/7
|Parkway South
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Lauren Bacon (#3, C, Fr.)
|3
|4
|3
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Mariclaire Sabados (#6, 1B)
|4
|3
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|Phoebe Murphy (#7, 2B, Jr.)
|4
|3
|2
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Emma Vlasich (#1, OF, Sr.)
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hilary Jumps (#2, OF, So.)
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lucy Drinkard (#8, INF, Sr.)
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kiera Reilly (#5, SS, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Aubrie Marian (#12, C, So.)
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Olivia Fredrick (P)
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Parkway Central
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
