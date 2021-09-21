 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Parkway South 15, Parkway Central 0
0 comments

Box: Parkway South 15, Parkway Central 0

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
1234RHE
Parkway South244515150
Parkway Central0000000

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Parkway South11-41-2119/853/4
Parkway Central1-100-237/2105/7

Parkway SouthABRHRBI2B3BHR
Lauren Bacon (#3, C, Fr.)3434110
Mariclaire Sabados (#6, 1B)4341200
Phoebe Murphy (#7, 2B, Jr.)4324110
Emma Vlasich (#1, OF, Sr.)3210000
Hilary Jumps (#2, OF, So.)3200000
Lucy Drinkard (#8, INF, Sr.)3120000
Kiera Reilly (#5, SS, Jr.)3011000
Aubrie Marian (#12, C, So.)1010000
Olivia Fredrick (P)1011000

Parkway Central
Individual stats Have not been reported.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ten Hochman: Cardinals’ Arenado gets 100th RBI, joins ‘Century Club’ with likes of Musial, Pujols and … Tom Herr (110 RBI and eight homers in ’85!)

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Softball - Fall

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 9/151. Summit (16-0) def. Marquette (13-4), 3-0.2. Eureka (13-1) def. Pacific (5-8), 11-1.3. Marquette (13-4) lost to S…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News