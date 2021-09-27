 Skip to main content
Box: Parkway South 17, Fort Zumwalt East 5
Box: Parkway South 17, Fort Zumwalt East 5

1234567RHE
Parkway South270202417194
Fort Zumwalt East0020120500

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Parkway South16-51-2168/879/4
Fort Zumwalt East7-62-4111/5104/5

Parkway SouthABRHRBI2B3BHR
Phoebe Murphy (#7, 2B, Jr.)4543100
Lauren Bacon (#3, C, Fr.)5433100
Mariclaire Sabados (#6, 1B)5332000
Abby Burkhalter (#14, 1B, Sr.)5121000
Hilary Jumps (#2, OF, So.)3110000
Kiera Reilly (#5, SS, Jr.)5112010
Emma Vlasich (#1, OF, Sr.)4110000
Illaria Quezada (#11, OF, Sr.)2100000
Lucy Drinkard (#8, INF, Sr.)3022000
Madison Klein (#23, 3B, Sr.)5023000

Fort Zumwalt East
Individual stats Have not been reported.

