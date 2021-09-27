Box: Parkway South 17, Fort Zumwalt East 5

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|R
|H
|E
|Parkway South
|2
|7
|0
|2
|0
|2
|4
|17
|19
|4
|Fort Zumwalt East
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|2
|0
|5
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Parkway South
|16-5
|1-2
|168/8
|79/4
|Fort Zumwalt East
|7-6
|2-4
|111/5
|104/5
|Parkway South
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Phoebe Murphy (#7, 2B, Jr.)
|4
|5
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Lauren Bacon (#3, C, Fr.)
|5
|4
|3
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Mariclaire Sabados (#6, 1B)
|5
|3
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Abby Burkhalter (#14, 1B, Sr.)
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Hilary Jumps (#2, OF, So.)
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kiera Reilly (#5, SS, Jr.)
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Emma Vlasich (#1, OF, Sr.)
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Illaria Quezada (#11, OF, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lucy Drinkard (#8, INF, Sr.)
|3
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Madison Klein (#23, 3B, Sr.)
|5
|0
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Fort Zumwalt East
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
