Box: Parkway South 2, Parkway North 0

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|R
|H
|E
|Parkway North
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Parkway South
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Parkway North
|1-2
|0-0
|16/5
|9/3
|Parkway South
|3-2
|0-2
|14/5
|12/4
|Parkway North
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Parkway South
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Emma Vlasich (#1, OF, Jr.)
|4
|1
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Phoebe Murphy (#7, 2B, So.)
|3
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Emma Bovaconti (#6, C, Sr.)
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Julia Lopanec (#9, OF, Sr.)
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Madison Klein (#23, 3B, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Ashley Ware (#3, P, So.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Abby Burkhalter (#14, 1B, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
