Box: Parkway South 2, Parkway North 0
0 comments

  • 0
1234567RHE
Parkway North0000000000
Parkway South00000002130

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Parkway North1-20-016/59/3
Parkway South3-20-214/512/4

Parkway North
Individual stats Have not been reported.

Parkway SouthABRHRBI2B3BHR
Emma Vlasich (#1, OF, Jr.)4141000
Phoebe Murphy (#7, 2B, So.)3130000
Emma Bovaconti (#6, C, Sr.)4020000
Julia Lopanec (#9, OF, Sr.)2010000
Madison Klein (#23, 3B, Jr.)3011100
Ashley Ware (#3, P, So.)3010000
Abby Burkhalter (#14, 1B, Jr.)3010100

