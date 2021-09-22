 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Parkway South 3, Parkway West 1
0 comments

Box: Parkway South 3, Parkway West 1

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
1234567RHE
Parkway South0000000361
Parkway West0000000100

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Parkway South12-41-2122/854/3
Parkway West6-61-174/553/3

Parkway SouthABRHRBI2B3BHR
Emma Vlasich (#1, OF, Sr.)3110000
Phoebe Murphy (#7, 2B, Jr.)3110000
Madison Klein (#23, 3B, Sr.)1100000
Ashley Ware (#13, P, Jr.)3011000
Abby Burkhalter (#14, 1B, Sr.)3010000
Lauren Bacon (#3, C, Fr.)2010000
Mariclaire Sabados (#6, 1B)3010100

Parkway West
Individual stats Have not been reported.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Softball - Fall

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 9/181. Summit (16-1) was idle.2. Eureka (14-1) was idle.3. Marquette (15-5) def. Washington (13-5), 6-0.4. Washington (…

Softball - Fall

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 9/151. Summit (16-0) def. Marquette (13-4), 3-0.2. Eureka (13-1) def. Pacific (5-8), 11-1.3. Marquette (13-4) lost to S…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News