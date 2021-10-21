Box: Parkway South 3, Poplar Bluff 2

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|R
|H
|E
|Poplar Bluff
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|3
|0
|Parkway South
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|4
|1
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Poplar Bluff
|6-8
|0-1
|67/5
|102/7
|Parkway South
|23-8
|2-4
|234/17
|117/8
Blankenship bears down in new role, helps Sullivan return to final four
Magical St. Charles West run ends in Class 3 quarterfinal loss at Perryville
Softball spotlight: St. Charles West uses improbable 31-30 win to spark run to elite eight
Softball roundup: Ware helps Parkway South top Marquette; Sullivan wins 14th successive district crown
Inman's blast propels Washington past Summit and into Class 4 quarterfinals
|Poplar Bluff
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|TEAM STATS
|0
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Parkway South
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Lauren Bacon (#3, C, Fr.)
|3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|Illaria Quezada (#11, OF, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ashley Ware (#13, P, Jr.)
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mariclaire Sabados (#6, 1B)
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
