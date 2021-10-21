 Skip to main content
Box: Parkway South 3, Poplar Bluff 2
Box: Parkway South 3, Poplar Bluff 2

123456RHE
Poplar Bluff000101230
Parkway South120000341

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Poplar Bluff6-80-167/5102/7
Parkway South23-82-4234/17117/8

Poplar BluffABRHRBI2B3BHR
TEAM STATS0230000

Parkway SouthABRHRBI2B3BHR
Lauren Bacon (#3, C, Fr.)3222101
Illaria Quezada (#11, OF, Sr.)2100000
Ashley Ware (#13, P, Jr.)2010000
Mariclaire Sabados (#6, 1B)3011000

