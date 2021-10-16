 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Parkway South 4, Marquette 0
0 comments

Box: Parkway South 4, Marquette 0

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
1234567RHE
Parkway South0010003473
Marquette0000000000

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Parkway South22-82-4231/8115/4
Marquette25-93-3224/785/3

Parkway SouthABRHRBI2B3BHR
Emma Vlasich (#1, OF, Sr.)2211000
Illaria Quezada (#11, OF, Sr.)3110000
McKenna Birkenholz (#4)0100000
Ashley Ware (#13, P, Jr.)3010000
Phoebe Murphy (#7, 2B, Jr.)3010000
Abby Burkhalter (#14, 1B, Sr.)3010000
Lauren Bacon (#3, C, Fr.)4011000
Mariclaire Sabados (#6, 1B)4012000

Marquette
Individual stats Have not been reported.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Football record breakers and freshman stars on the diamond: Our High School Athletes of the Week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Softball - Fall

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 10/111. Eureka (24-1) was idle.2. Washington (26-5) def. Union (8-17), 17-1.3. Summit (26-2) def. Fox (15-15), 9-8.4. M…

Softball - Fall

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 10/121. Eureka (25-2) def. Waynesville, 10-0.2. Washington (27-5) def. Cor Jesu (5-19), 15-0.3. Summit (27-2) def. Afft…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News