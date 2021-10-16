Box: Parkway South 4, Marquette 0

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|R
|H
|E
|Parkway South
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|4
|7
|3
|Marquette
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Parkway South
|22-8
|2-4
|231/8
|115/4
|Marquette
|25-9
|3-3
|224/7
|85/3
-
St. Pius X runs into red-hot hurler in district semifinal loss to Perryville
-
Bachman turns on the jets to help Marquette slip past Lafayette
-
Oakville hopes difficult schedule in regular season leads to postseason run
-
Recap: Sullivan pounds Ursuline
-
Farmington makes big plays, knocks off Hillsboro again in district final
|Parkway South
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Emma Vlasich (#1, OF, Sr.)
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Illaria Quezada (#11, OF, Sr.)
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|McKenna Birkenholz (#4)
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ashley Ware (#13, P, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Phoebe Murphy (#7, 2B, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Abby Burkhalter (#14, 1B, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lauren Bacon (#3, C, Fr.)
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Mariclaire Sabados (#6, 1B)
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Marquette
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.