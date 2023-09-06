|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|R
|H
|E
|Parkway South
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|1
|0
|5
|0
|0
|Lindbergh
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|2
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Parkway South
|7-1
|0-0
|66/8
|36/4
|Lindbergh
|4-5
|1-0
|46/6
|38/5
|Parkway South
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Lindbergh
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Allie Waldron (#1, C, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ava Hogan (#24, 1B, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Alexis Schmidt (#7, LF, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Nicole Thomas (#5, 3B, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Marlee Steiner (#11, P, Fr.)
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0