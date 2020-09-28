 Skip to main content
Box: Parkway South 6, Fort Zumwalt East 0
1234567RHE
Fort Zumwalt East0000000000
Parkway South20102106140

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Fort Zumwalt East6-112-561/4108/6
Parkway South1-00-06/00/0

Fort Zumwalt East
Individual stats Have not been reported.

Parkway SouthABRHRBI2B3BHR
Illaria Quezada (#13, OF, Jr.)4220100
Emma Bovaconti (#6, C, Sr.)4131100
Natalie Archer (#4, SS, Sr.)4120000
Abby Burkhalter (#14, 1B, Jr.)4122100
Ashley Ware (#3, P, So.)4110100
Phoebe Murphy (#7, 2B, So.)4022000
Madison Klein (#23, 3B, Jr.)4021000

