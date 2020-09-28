Box: Parkway South 6, Fort Zumwalt East 0

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|R
|H
|E
|Fort Zumwalt East
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Parkway South
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|0
|6
|14
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Fort Zumwalt East
|6-11
|2-5
|61/4
|108/6
|Parkway South
|1-0
|0-0
|6/0
|0/0
|Fort Zumwalt East
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Parkway South
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Illaria Quezada (#13, OF, Jr.)
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Emma Bovaconti (#6, C, Sr.)
|4
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Natalie Archer (#4, SS, Sr.)
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Abby Burkhalter (#14, 1B, Jr.)
|4
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Ashley Ware (#3, P, So.)
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Phoebe Murphy (#7, 2B, So.)
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Madison Klein (#23, 3B, Jr.)
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.