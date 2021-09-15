 Skip to main content
Box: Parkway South 8, Kirkwood 6
Box: Parkway South 8, Kirkwood 6

12345678910RHE
Parkway South0020120102800
Kirkwood10000041006124

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Parkway South9-31-186/749/4
Kirkwood2-80-037/372/6

Parkway South
Individual stats Have not been reported.

KirkwoodABRHRBI2B3BHR
Mia Risch (#7, So.)4120000
Allie Branstetter (#8, Fr.)4120100
Allie Friar (#12, Jr.)4110010
Bridget Krug (#2, Sr.)5111000
Zoey Daniels (#16, Fr.)5110000
Claire Meyer (#5, So.)0100000
Paige Branstetter (#10, Fr.)5020000
Maddie Hickman (#14, Jr.)5010000
Amanda Mooneyham (#18, Jr.)5011000
Madisen Butler (#24)4011000

