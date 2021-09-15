Box: Parkway South 8, Kirkwood 6

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|R
|H
|E
|Parkway South
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|8
|0
|0
|Kirkwood
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|1
|0
|0
|6
|12
|4
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Parkway South
|9-3
|1-1
|86/7
|49/4
|Kirkwood
|2-8
|0-0
|37/3
|72/6
|Parkway South
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Kirkwood
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Mia Risch (#7, So.)
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Allie Branstetter (#8, Fr.)
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Allie Friar (#12, Jr.)
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Bridget Krug (#2, Sr.)
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Zoey Daniels (#16, Fr.)
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Claire Meyer (#5, So.)
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Paige Branstetter (#10, Fr.)
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Maddie Hickman (#14, Jr.)
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Amanda Mooneyham (#18, Jr.)
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Madisen Butler (#24)
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.