Box: Parkway West 12, Ursuline 2

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|R
|H
|E
|Ursuline
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|Parkway West
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|5
|12
|17
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Ursuline
|7-11
|2-2
|99/6
|151/8
|Parkway West
|13-7
|3-2
|147/8
|93/5
|Ursuline
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Emma Hingle (#22, P, So.)
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Anna Kozlowksi (#6, OF, Sr.)
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ellie Weston (#17, 1B, So.)
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Kaitlyn Thole (#20, P, So.)
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Parkway West
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Alexa Riddel (#12, Fr.)
|4
|3
|3
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Siena Snyder (#8, Fr.)
|4
|2
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Addison Turken (#2, Jr.)
|4
|2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Kendall Johnson (Fr.)
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Jame Wild (#20, Jr.)
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Abby Brookshire (#4, Jr.)
|4
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Rachel Livak (#42, So.)
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Allie Judd (#11, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
