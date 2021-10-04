 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Parkway West 12, Ursuline 2
0 comments

Box: Parkway West 12, Ursuline 2

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
123456RHE
Ursuline001100220
Parkway West21004512170

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Ursuline7-112-299/6151/8
Parkway West13-73-2147/893/5

UrsulineABRHRBI2B3BHR
Emma Hingle (#22, P, So.)3100000
Anna Kozlowksi (#6, OF, Sr.)1101000
Ellie Weston (#17, 1B, So.)3011000
Kaitlyn Thole (#20, P, So.)2010000

Parkway WestABRHRBI2B3BHR
Alexa Riddel (#12, Fr.)4333111
Siena Snyder (#8, Fr.)4232100
Addison Turken (#2, Jr.)4231100
Kendall Johnson (Fr.)3220100
Jame Wild (#20, Jr.)1210000
Abby Brookshire (#4, Jr.)4122100
Rachel Livak (#42, So.)4021000
Allie Judd (#11, Sr.)3012000

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ten Hochman: Albert Pujols could start against Cardinals in Wednesday’s wild card game … and face ‘Waino’​

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Softball - Fall

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 9/301. Eureka (19-1) def. Oakville (12-9), 10-0.2. Summit (21-2) def. Cor Jesu (3-14), 13-0.3. Washington (20-5) def. F…

Softball - Fall

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 10/21. Eureka (19-1) was idle.2. Summit (22-2) was idle.3. Washington (20-5) was idle.4. Marquette (20-7) vs. Rock Brid…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News