Box: Parkway West 16, Pattonville 2

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|R
|H
|E
|Parkway West
|6
|0
|9
|1
|0
|16
|16
|2
|Pattonville
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Parkway West
|3-4
|2-1
|47/7
|55/8
|Pattonville
|0-3
|0-1
|13/2
|48/7
|Parkway West
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Allie Judd (#9, Jr.)
|4
|3
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|Jyllian Poelker (#13)
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dorothy Wunderlich (#20, Sr.)
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Megan Leahy (#29, Sr.)
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Callie DiCarlo (#37)
|3
|2
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Addison Turken (#2, So.)
|3
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Abby Brookshire (#6, So.)
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rachel Livak (#5)
|4
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Jame Wild (#8)
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Makenzie Brown (#7)
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Pattonville
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.