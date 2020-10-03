 Skip to main content
Box: Parkway West 16, Pattonville 2
12345RHE
Parkway West6091016162
Pattonville00110200

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Parkway West3-42-147/755/8
Pattonville0-30-113/248/7

Parkway WestABRHRBI2B3BHR
Allie Judd (#9, Jr.)4332101
Jyllian Poelker (#13)2310000
Dorothy Wunderlich (#20, Sr.)4221000
Megan Leahy (#29, Sr.)5220000
Callie DiCarlo (#37)3213000
Addison Turken (#2, So.)3201000
Abby Brookshire (#6, So.)0200000
Rachel Livak (#5)4031000
Jame Wild (#8)4022000
Makenzie Brown (#7)4021000

Pattonville
Individual stats Have not been reported.

