Box: Parkway West 5, Pacific 3

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|R
|H
|E
|Pacific
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|8
|3
|Parkway West
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|5
|9
|1
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Pacific
|8-13
|4-2
|89/4
|142/7
|Parkway West
|7-7
|3-2
|48/2
|106/5
|Pacific
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Trinity Brandhorst (#8, Fr.)
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Shelby Kelemen (#15, Jr.)
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jaylynn Miller (#13, Fr.)
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Molly Prichard (#22, So.)
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Brooklynn Kittrell (#7, Fr.)
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Parkway West
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Dorothy Wunderlich (#20, Sr.)
|3
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Megan Leahy (#29, Sr.)
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Addison Turken (#2, So.)
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jame Wild (#8)
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Abby Brookshire (#6, So.)
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rachel Livak (#5)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
