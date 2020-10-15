 Skip to main content
Box: Parkway West 5, Pacific 3
Box: Parkway West 5, Pacific 3

1234567RHE
Pacific1101000383
Parkway West1013000591

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Pacific8-134-289/4142/7
Parkway West7-73-248/2106/5

PacificABRHRBI2B3BHR
Trinity Brandhorst (#8, Fr.)4121100
Shelby Kelemen (#15, Jr.)3120000
Jaylynn Miller (#13, Fr.)3100000
Molly Prichard (#22, So.)3020000
Brooklynn Kittrell (#7, Fr.)3021000

Parkway WestABRHRBI2B3BHR
Dorothy Wunderlich (#20, Sr.)3131000
Megan Leahy (#29, Sr.)3121100
Addison Turken (#2, So.)3110000
Jame Wild (#8)3112100
Abby Brookshire (#6, So.)2110000
Rachel Livak (#5)3010000

