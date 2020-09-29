 Skip to main content
Box: Parkway West 7, Lindbergh 6
Box: Parkway West 7, Lindbergh 6

1234567RHE
Lindbergh01320006134
Parkway West5100001700

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Lindbergh1-10-111/610/5
Parkway West1-11-011/613/6

LindberghABRHRBI2B3BHR
Sam Waldron (#1, P, Sr.)5230000
Emmelyne Atzemis (#11, 3B, Jr.)4141200
Hayden Cochran (#9, C, Jr.)5132100
Morgan Goodrich (#2, SS, Jr.)4110000
Alexa Smalling (#22, CF, Jr.)3110100
Anastasia Olson (#14, P, Jr.)4011000

Parkway West
Individual stats Have not been reported.

Softball - Fall

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 9/281. Washington (12-4) is idle.2. Fort Zumwalt West (11-3) vs. Francis Howell Central (11-9), 4:15 p.m (postponed).3.…

