Box: Parkway West 7, Lindbergh 6

|Lindbergh
|0
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|6
|13
|4
|Parkway West
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Lindbergh
|1-1
|0-1
|11/6
|10/5
|Parkway West
|1-1
|1-0
|11/6
|13/6
|Lindbergh
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Sam Waldron (#1, P, Sr.)
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Emmelyne Atzemis (#11, 3B, Jr.)
|4
|1
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|Hayden Cochran (#9, C, Jr.)
|5
|1
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Morgan Goodrich (#2, SS, Jr.)
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Alexa Smalling (#22, CF, Jr.)
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Anastasia Olson (#14, P, Jr.)
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Parkway West
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
