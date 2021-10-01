 Skip to main content
Box: Parkway West 8, Warrenton 1
0 comments

1234567RHE
Warrenton0000000100
Parkway West00000008100

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Warrenton10-106-066/379/4
Parkway West11-73-2128/689/4

Warrenton
Individual stats Have not been reported.

Parkway WestABRHRBI2B3BHR
Addison Turken (#2, Jr.)3210100
Alexa Riddel (#12, Fr.)2210000
Abby Brookshire (#4, Jr.)0200000
Siena Snyder (#8, Fr.)2111100
Lily Bell (#9, Fr.)4112100
Jyllian Poelker (#13, Jr.)4033000
Kendall Johnson (Fr.)3010010
Allie Judd (#11, Sr.)4010000
Rachel Livak (#42, So.)4011100

