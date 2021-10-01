Box: Parkway West 8, Warrenton 1

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|R
|H
|E
|Warrenton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Parkway West
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|10
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Warrenton
|10-10
|6-0
|66/3
|79/4
|Parkway West
|11-7
|3-2
|128/6
|89/4
|Warrenton
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Parkway West
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Addison Turken (#2, Jr.)
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Alexa Riddel (#12, Fr.)
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Abby Brookshire (#4, Jr.)
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Siena Snyder (#8, Fr.)
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Lily Bell (#9, Fr.)
|4
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Jyllian Poelker (#13, Jr.)
|4
|0
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Kendall Johnson (Fr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Allie Judd (#11, Sr.)
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rachel Livak (#42, So.)
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.