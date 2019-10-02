Subscribe for 99¢
1234567RHE
Parkway West0000000900
Parkway Central0000000696

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Parkway West8-63-277/661/4
Parkway Central6-92-595/7118/8

Parkway West
Individual stats Have not been reported.

Parkway CentralABRHRBI2B3BHR
Brooke Phelan (#1, Out, Jr.)4130000
Elisa Dohrmann (#21, 3B, So.)3121000
Rylie Perry (#4, Pit, Jr.)4113100
Kara Thomasson (#7, CF, Sr.)4100000
Kaylah Midgett (#3, 2B, Sr.)0100000
Jessie Siervo (#10, 2B, Sr.)2100000
Darby Blum (#22, Out, Sr.)4010000
Kendall Morley (#16, SS, Jr.)4010000
Kendall Dees (#25, Cat, Jr.)2012100

