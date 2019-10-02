|1
|R
|H
|E
|Parkway West
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|0
|0
|Parkway Central
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|9
|6
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Parkway West
|8-6
|3-2
|77/6
|61/4
|Parkway Central
|6-9
|2-5
|95/7
|118/8
|Parkway West
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Parkway Central
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Brooke Phelan (#1, Out, Jr.)
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Elisa Dohrmann (#21, 3B, So.)
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Rylie Perry (#4, Pit, Jr.)
|4
|1
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Kara Thomasson (#7, CF, Sr.)
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kaylah Midgett (#3, 2B, Sr.)
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jessie Siervo (#10, 2B, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Darby Blum (#22, Out, Sr.)
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kendall Morley (#16, SS, Jr.)
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kendall Dees (#25, Cat, Jr.)
|2
|0
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0