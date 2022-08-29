Box: Pattonville 5, Parkway North 2

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|R
|H
|E
|Pattonville
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|5
|0
|0
|Parkway North
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|5
|3
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Pattonville
|2-0
|0-0
|12/6
|2/1
|Parkway North
|0-2
|0-0
|8/4
|13/6
|Pattonville
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Parkway North
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Jenna Teakert (Sr.)
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Kaitlyn Graham (Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Addy Denny (So.)
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Kendall Klepacki (Jr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Lauren Weber (Sr.)
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0