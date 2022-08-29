 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Pattonville 5, Parkway North 2

123456RHE
Pattonville002111500
Parkway North000002253

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Pattonville2-00-012/62/1
Parkway North0-20-08/413/6

Pattonville
Individual stats Have not been reported.

Parkway NorthABRHRBI2B3BHR
Jenna Teakert (Sr.)3111100
Kaitlyn Graham (Jr.)2100000
Addy Denny (So.)3021100
Kendall Klepacki (Jr.)3010100
Lauren Weber (Sr.)2010000

