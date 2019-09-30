Subscribe for 99¢
1234RHE
McCluer North0000100
Pattonville00001691

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
McCluer North5-90-3112/8173/12
Pattonville10-81-3152/11165/12

Individual stats Have not been reported.

PattonvilleABRHRBI2B3BHR
Allison Schrumpf (#3, p, Fr.)2322001
Maddie Bailey (#2, of, Jr.)1302000
Sammy Green (#9)1210100
Madison Leckrone (#4, of, Fr.)2201000
Chloe Shamel (#8, ss, Sr.)3202000
Jo Medley (#20, c, Sr.)3122100
Sam Heine (#12, 3rd, Fr.)4122100
Jade Wooten (#21, 2b, Sr.)2111000
Maria Madden (#7, 1b, Sr.)1100000
Tatum Wilson (#14, rf, Jr.)1010000

