|1
|2
|3
|4
|R
|H
|E
|McCluer North
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Pattonville
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|9
|1
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|McCluer North
|5-9
|0-3
|112/8
|173/12
|Pattonville
|10-8
|1-3
|152/11
|165/12
|McCluer North
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Pattonville
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Allison Schrumpf (#3, p, Fr.)
|2
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Maddie Bailey (#2, of, Jr.)
|1
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Sammy Green (#9)
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Madison Leckrone (#4, of, Fr.)
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Chloe Shamel (#8, ss, Sr.)
|3
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Jo Medley (#20, c, Sr.)
|3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Sam Heine (#12, 3rd, Fr.)
|4
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Jade Wooten (#21, 2b, Sr.)
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Maria Madden (#7, 1b, Sr.)
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tatum Wilson (#14, rf, Jr.)
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0