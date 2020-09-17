Box: Perryville 23, Jefferson 8

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|R
|H
|E
|Perryville
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|0
|0
|Jefferson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|11
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Perryville
|6-2
|4-0
|71/9
|26/3
|Jefferson
|5-2
|1-2
|67/8
|40/5
|Perryville
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Jefferson
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Catryn Cattoor (#10, C, Sr.)
|4
|3
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Maggie Brunke (#2, IF, Sr.)
|4
|2
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Cameron Menke (#17, IF, Jr.)
|3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Marissa Fasnut (#11, C, Fr.)
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Brittany Bittick (#12, OF, Sr.)
|3
|0
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
