 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Perryville 23, Jefferson 8
0 comments

Box: Perryville 23, Jefferson 8

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
12345RHE
Perryville000002300
Jefferson000008110

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Perryville6-24-071/926/3
Jefferson5-21-267/840/5

Perryville
Individual stats Have not been reported.

JeffersonABRHRBI2B3BHR
Catryn Cattoor (#10, C, Sr.)4332111
Maggie Brunke (#2, IF, Sr.)4231010
Cameron Menke (#17, IF, Jr.)3211000
Marissa Fasnut (#11, C, Fr.)3110000
Brittany Bittick (#12, OF, Sr.)3032000

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports