Box: Perryville 5, Festus 1
Box: Perryville 5, Festus 1

123456RHE
Festus000010150
Perryville200111500

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Festus5-152-395/5147/7
Perryville12-45-1134/751/3

FestusABRHRBI2B3BHR
Bailey Propst (#8, 1B, So.)3110000
McKenzie McJunkins (#33, 2B, Jr.)3020000
Kenzie Douglas (#12, OF, Fr.)3011010
Morgan Green (#7, P, Sr.)3010000

Perryville
Individual stats Have not been reported.

