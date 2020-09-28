Box: Perryville 5, Festus 1

|1
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Festus
|5-15
|2-3
|95/5
|147/7
|Perryville
|12-4
|5-1
|134/7
|51/3
|Festus
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Bailey Propst (#8, 1B, So.)
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|McKenzie McJunkins (#33, 2B, Jr.)
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kenzie Douglas (#12, OF, Fr.)
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Morgan Green (#7, P, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Perryville
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
