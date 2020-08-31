 Skip to main content
Box: Perryville 7, Windsor (Imperial) 3
1234567RHE
Perryville2000410700
Windsor (Imperial)1000200350

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Perryville3-11-029/713/3
Windsor (Imperial)2-30-124/628/7

Perryville
Individual stats Have not been reported.

Windsor (Imperial)ABRHRBI2B3BHR
Riley Fendler (#2)3211000
Logan Veselske (#24)2110100
Piper Montgomery (Sr.)3021000
Payton Irwin (Sr.)3010000

Sports