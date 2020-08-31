Box: Perryville 7, Windsor (Imperial) 3

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|R
|H
|E
|Perryville
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|1
|0
|7
|0
|0
|Windsor (Imperial)
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|3
|5
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Perryville
|3-1
|1-0
|29/7
|13/3
|Windsor (Imperial)
|2-3
|0-1
|24/6
|28/7
|Perryville
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Windsor (Imperial)
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Riley Fendler (#2)
|3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Logan Veselske (#24)
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Piper Montgomery (Sr.)
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Payton Irwin (Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
