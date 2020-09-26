Box: Perryville 8, Festus 2

|1
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Perryville
|11-3
|4-1
|123/9
|40/3
|Festus
|5-14
|2-2
|94/7
|142/10
|Perryville
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Festus
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Kenzie Douglas (#12, OF, Fr.)
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|McKenzie McJunkins (#33, 2B, Jr.)
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Anna Arman (#6, C, So.)
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Morgan Green (#7, P, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Paige Perry (#42, 3B, Sr.)
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
