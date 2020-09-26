 Skip to main content
Box: Perryville 8, Festus 2
Box: Perryville 8, Festus 2

123456RHE
Perryville202310800
Festus000020240

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Perryville11-34-1123/940/3
Festus5-142-294/7142/10

Perryville
Individual stats Have not been reported.

FestusABRHRBI2B3BHR
Kenzie Douglas (#12, OF, Fr.)1110000
McKenzie McJunkins (#33, 2B, Jr.)1100000
Anna Arman (#6, C, So.)2010000
Morgan Green (#7, P, Sr.)3011000
Paige Perry (#42, 3B, Sr.)2011000

