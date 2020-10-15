Box: Perryville 9, Lutheran South 1

|R
|H
|E
|Lutheran South
|1
|6
|0
|Perryville
|9
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Lutheran South
|7-5
|1-0
|73/6
|84/7
|Perryville
|17-5
|6-1
|178/15
|60/5
|Lutheran South
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Maggie Huebner (#11, 2B, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Erin Acheson (#6, P, Jr.)
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Sammi Wientge (#7, CF, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lindy French (#8, SS, Fr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lexi Filkins (#55, 1B, So.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Laney Montgomery (#3, LF, Fr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Perryville
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
