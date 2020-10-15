 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Perryville 9, Lutheran South 1
0 comments

Box: Perryville 9, Lutheran South 1

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
RHE
Lutheran South160
Perryville900

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Lutheran South7-51-073/684/7
Perryville17-56-1178/1560/5

Lutheran SouthABRHRBI2B3BHR
Maggie Huebner (#11, 2B, Jr.)2100000
Erin Acheson (#6, P, Jr.)4021000
Sammi Wientge (#7, CF, Jr.)3010000
Lindy French (#8, SS, Fr.)3010000
Lexi Filkins (#55, 1B, So.)3010100
Laney Montgomery (#3, LF, Fr.)3010000

Perryville
Individual stats Have not been reported.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports