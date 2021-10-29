 Skip to main content
Box: Platte County 12, Incarnate Word 5
Box: Platte County 12, Incarnate Word 5

1234567RHE
Incarnate Word0201002530
Platte County16500001270

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Incarnate Word17-133-1242/8192/6
Platte County2-10-022/115/0

Incarnate WordABRHRBI2B3BHR
Emi Hercules (#27, Sr.)2200000
Olivia Stroker (#1, Jr.)3110000
Kenzie Nelson (#99, So.)2100000
Becca Ramer (#11, Sr.)2101000
Macy Brown (#47, Sr.)2012000
Aubrey Lasek (#16, So.)3011000

Platte CountyABRHRBI2B3BHR
Takayla Lawson (1B, Jr.)4224101
Demi Riechers (SS, Jr.)3211000
Emma Reed (2B, So.)1212000
Koree Church (Sr.)1200000
Abigail Reynolds (CF, Jr.)2200000
Morgan Shields (3B, So.)3120100
Avery Webster (LF, So.)2101000
Allison Gill (C, Sr.)3010000

