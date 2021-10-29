Box: Platte County 12, Incarnate Word 5

|1
|R
|H
|E
|Incarnate Word
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|5
|3
|0
|Platte County
|1
|6
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|7
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Incarnate Word
|17-13
|3-1
|242/8
|192/6
|Platte County
|2-1
|0-0
|22/1
|15/0
|Incarnate Word
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Emi Hercules (#27, Sr.)
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Olivia Stroker (#1, Jr.)
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kenzie Nelson (#99, So.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Becca Ramer (#11, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Macy Brown (#47, Sr.)
|2
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Aubrey Lasek (#16, So.)
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Platte County
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Takayla Lawson (1B, Jr.)
|4
|2
|2
|4
|1
|0
|1
|Demi Riechers (SS, Jr.)
|3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Emma Reed (2B, So.)
|1
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Koree Church (Sr.)
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Abigail Reynolds (CF, Jr.)
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Morgan Shields (3B, So.)
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Avery Webster (LF, So.)
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Allison Gill (C, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
