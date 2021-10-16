Box: Poplar Bluff 11, Oakville 7

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|R
|H
|E
|Poplar Bluff
|0
|0
|0
|6
|0
|3
|2
|11
|0
|0
|Oakville
|0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|2
|0
|7
|11
|3
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Poplar Bluff
|5-7
|0-1
|59/5
|94/8
|Oakville
|15-12
|3-3
|175/15
|157/13
-
St. Pius X runs into red-hot hurler in district semifinal loss to Perryville
-
Bachman turns on the jets to help Marquette slip past Lafayette
-
Recap: Sullivan pounds Ursuline
-
Oakville hopes difficult schedule in regular season leads to postseason run
-
Warrenton erupts in extra innings to nail down perfect GAC North mark
|Poplar Bluff
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Oakville
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Amelia Wiesler (#18, 3B, Fr.)
|3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Carlie Huelsing (#11, SS, Sr.)
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Mallory Pike (#17, C, Sr.)
|3
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Madison Rhyne (#15, C, Jr.)
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Brenna Pepper (#22, OF, Sr.)
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Julie Lato (#6, P, Sr.)
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mary Tutwiler (#3, OF, Jr.)
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Lilly Kahle (#10, 2B, Jr.)
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Savannah Hesse (#4, P, Jr.)
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.