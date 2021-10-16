 Skip to main content
Box: Poplar Bluff 11, Oakville 7
Box: Poplar Bluff 11, Oakville 7

1234567RHE
Poplar Bluff00060321100
Oakville00500207113

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Poplar Bluff5-70-159/594/8
Oakville15-123-3175/15157/13

Poplar Bluff
Individual stats Have not been reported.

OakvilleABRHRBI2B3BHR
Amelia Wiesler (#18, 3B, Fr.)3211001
Carlie Huelsing (#11, SS, Sr.)3120100
Mallory Pike (#17, C, Sr.)3122000
Madison Rhyne (#15, C, Jr.)4110000
Brenna Pepper (#22, OF, Sr.)4112001
Julie Lato (#6, P, Sr.)3100000
Mary Tutwiler (#3, OF, Jr.)3021000
Lilly Kahle (#10, 2B, Jr.)4010000
Savannah Hesse (#4, P, Jr.)4010000

News