Box: Poplar Bluff 3, Farmington 1

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|R
|H
|E
|Poplar Bluff
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|0
|0
|Farmington
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|4
|1
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Poplar Bluff
|4-2
|1-0
|25/4
|17/3
|Farmington
|9-10
|2-2
|139/23
|101/17
|Poplar Bluff
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Farmington
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Jayden Tucker (#22, 2B, Fr.)
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Makenna LaChance (#7, 1B, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Abby Robbins (#2, P, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Courtney Swink (#1, CF, Jr.)
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
