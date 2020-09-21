 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Poplar Bluff 3, Farmington 1
0 comments

Box: Poplar Bluff 3, Farmington 1

  • 0
Subscribe for $5 for 5 months
1234567RHE
Poplar Bluff0100002300
Farmington0000010141

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Poplar Bluff4-21-025/417/3
Farmington9-102-2139/23101/17

Poplar Bluff
Individual stats Have not been reported.

FarmingtonABRHRBI2B3BHR
Jayden Tucker (#22, 2B, Fr.)3110000
Makenna LaChance (#7, 1B, Sr.)3010000
Abby Robbins (#2, P, Jr.)3011000
Courtney Swink (#1, CF, Jr.)2010000

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports