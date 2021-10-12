Box: Poplar Bluff 3, Mehlville 1

|R
|H
|E
|Mehlville
|1
|3
|1
|Poplar Bluff
|3
|8
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Mehlville
|13-10
|5-1
|171/7
|100/4
|Poplar Bluff
|4-7
|0-1
|48/2
|87/4
|Mehlville
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Peyton Beckzala (#12, Jr.)
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Emily Vassolo (#3, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Allison Mahfood (#9, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jordan Silies (#1, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Poplar Bluff
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|TEAM STATS
|0
|3
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.