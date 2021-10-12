 Skip to main content
Box: Poplar Bluff 3, Mehlville 1
Box: Poplar Bluff 3, Mehlville 1

RHE
Mehlville131
Poplar Bluff380

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Mehlville13-105-1171/7100/4
Poplar Bluff4-70-148/287/4

MehlvilleABRHRBI2B3BHR
Peyton Beckzala (#12, Jr.)1100000
Emily Vassolo (#3, Jr.)3010000
Allison Mahfood (#9, Sr.)3010000
Jordan Silies (#1, Sr.)3011000

Poplar BluffABRHRBI2B3BHR
TEAM STATS0380000

