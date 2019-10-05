Red October special: Subscribe now
123456RHE
Poplar Bluff0052271600
Fort Zumwalt South13050110134

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Poplar Bluff2-100-149/4123/10
Fort Zumwalt South10-117-3133/11147/12

Poplar Bluff
Individual stats Have not been reported.

Fort Zumwalt SouthABRHRBI2B3BHR
Alanna Crumley (#28, 2B, Sr.)3321010
Kylie Avery (#20, OF, Sr.)3324020
Halle Benskin (#7, UT, Jr.)3121001
Erin Sammelmann (#6, SS, Sr.)3110000
Amanda Olivas (#21, P, So.)1110000
Katy Mawer (#22, OF, Fr.)0100000
Sami Picha (#4, UT, So.)3022010
Macy Mesplay (#16, OF, Sr.)4021000
Cadence Dempsey (#19, 3B, So.)3011000

