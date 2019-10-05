|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|R
|H
|E
|Poplar Bluff
|0
|0
|5
|2
|2
|7
|16
|0
|0
|Fort Zumwalt South
|1
|3
|0
|5
|0
|1
|10
|13
|4
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Poplar Bluff
|2-10
|0-1
|49/4
|123/10
|Fort Zumwalt South
|10-11
|7-3
|133/11
|147/12
|Poplar Bluff
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Fort Zumwalt South
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Alanna Crumley (#28, 2B, Sr.)
|3
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Kylie Avery (#20, OF, Sr.)
|3
|3
|2
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Halle Benskin (#7, UT, Jr.)
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Erin Sammelmann (#6, SS, Sr.)
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Amanda Olivas (#21, P, So.)
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Katy Mawer (#22, OF, Fr.)
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sami Picha (#4, UT, So.)
|3
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Macy Mesplay (#16, OF, Sr.)
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Cadence Dempsey (#19, 3B, So.)
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0