Box: Ritenour 11, Fort Zumwalt North 5

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|R
|H
|E
|Fort Zumwalt North
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|Ritenour
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|5
|0
|11
|13
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Fort Zumwalt North
|2-10
|0-5
|77/6
|133/11
|Ritenour
|6-2
|2-0
|94/8
|47/4
|Fort Zumwalt North
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Ritenour
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Kailey Covert (#4, 2B, Sr.)
|3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Leyla Payton (#18, P, Fr.)
|3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Layla Fouce' (#15, 1B, Jr.)
|4
|2
|1
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Christina Borders (#23, 2B, Sr.)
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sammie Lohnes (#2, C, So.)
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Julia Lohnes (#12, LF, So.)
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Hailey Ebent (#10, SS, Fr.)
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Liz Dodds (#8, SS, Jr.)
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Savannah Greathouse (#7, P, So.)
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tyler Frost (#21, 3B, Fr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.