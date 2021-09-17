 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Ritenour 11, Fort Zumwalt North 5
0 comments

Box: Ritenour 11, Fort Zumwalt North 5

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
1234567RHE
Fort Zumwalt North1013000500
Ritenour000065011130

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Fort Zumwalt North2-100-577/6133/11
Ritenour6-22-094/847/4

Fort Zumwalt North
Individual stats Have not been reported.

RitenourABRHRBI2B3BHR
Kailey Covert (#4, 2B, Sr.)3222000
Leyla Payton (#18, P, Fr.)3222000
Layla Fouce' (#15, 1B, Jr.)4214100
Christina Borders (#23, 2B, Sr.)0200000
Sammie Lohnes (#2, C, So.)4120000
Julia Lohnes (#12, LF, So.)4122000
Hailey Ebent (#10, SS, Fr.)2110000
Liz Dodds (#8, SS, Jr.)4010000
Savannah Greathouse (#7, P, So.)2010000
Tyler Frost (#21, 3B, Fr.)3010000

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ten Hochman: STL-SD series reminds us of players the Padres traded to Cardinals, from David Freese to Ozzie to ‘Silent George’

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Softball - Fall

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 9/111. Marquette (9-3) def. Francis Howell Central (10-4), 12-4.2. Summit (10-0) was idle.3. Troy Buchanan (7-5) was id…

Softball - Fall

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 9/151. Summit (16-0) def. Marquette (13-4), 3-0.2. Eureka (13-1) def. Pacific (5-8), 11-1.3. Marquette (13-4) lost to S…

Softball - Fall

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 9/131. Summit (13-0) def. Webster Groves (6-6), 10-0.2. Eureka (12-1) was idle.3. Marquette (11-3) def. Fox (11-5), 10-…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News